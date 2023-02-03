Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Main Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $49.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.