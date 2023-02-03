Continuum Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,681 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

