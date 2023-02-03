Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.22 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

