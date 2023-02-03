Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

STZ opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 665.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.79.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

