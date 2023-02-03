ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,038. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.