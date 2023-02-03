ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Releases Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.63. 8,112,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,821,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $188,838,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,783,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 992,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $99,287,000 after buying an additional 159,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,882,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

