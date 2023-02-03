ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 55.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.74. 1,736,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,220. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.