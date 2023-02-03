ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $112.00 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

