Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $27.08

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.08, but opened at $25.35. Confluent shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 338,565 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Confluent Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

