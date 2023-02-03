Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $3,305,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of APD traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,953. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.75. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.