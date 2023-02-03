Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.83. 3,412,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,318,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

