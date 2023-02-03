Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 119 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.