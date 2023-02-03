Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $603.73. 645,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,010. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

