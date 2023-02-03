Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $2.19 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,351,000 after acquiring an additional 316,498 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 550,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

