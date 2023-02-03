Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

PFE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,293,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,774,775. The company has a market cap of $248.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

