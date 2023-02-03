Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and $7.14 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

