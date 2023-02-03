Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.94) to GBX 2,150 ($26.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.45) to GBX 1,625 ($20.07) in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Compass Group Stock Performance
Compass Group stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Compass Group Increases Dividend
About Compass Group
Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.