Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.94) to GBX 2,150 ($26.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.45) to GBX 1,625 ($20.07) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Performance

Compass Group stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

About Compass Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

(Get Rating)

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.