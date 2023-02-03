Comparing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) & Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) and Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Dexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -34.65% -6.47% -0.79% Dexus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Dexus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $420.30 million 3.28 $56.85 million ($1.47) -10.53 Dexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dexus.

71.2% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Dexus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Dexus 0 0 1 0 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Dexus.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Dexus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk adjusted returns for investors.

