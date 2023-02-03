Comparing Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.38 $220.35 million $1.06 0.42 International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.02) -29.85

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and International Tower Hill Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and International Tower Hill Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and International Tower Hill Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 74.42% 15.28% 6.24% International Tower Hill Mines N/A -5.21% -5.18%

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats International Tower Hill Mines on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About International Tower Hill Mines

(Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Pontius on May 26, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.