Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 8,587,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,420,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $49.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.