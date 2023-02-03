Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.11. 547,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,395. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Further Reading

