Columbia Sportswear Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 127,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 390,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.