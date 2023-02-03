CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $72.72 million and $5,751.76 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00424097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,822.50 or 0.28926696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00463845 BTC.

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

