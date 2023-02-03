Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $81.46

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.46, but opened at $73.72. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $80.58, with a volume of 3,218,076 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 110,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,982 and sold 589,976 shares valued at $25,635,144. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

