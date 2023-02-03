Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.90. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1,171 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Company Inc.
Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.