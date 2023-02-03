Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.90. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1,171 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Company Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

