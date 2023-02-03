Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

