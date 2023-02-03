Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 5.1%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 2,080,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,221,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

