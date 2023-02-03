CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.05. 5,279,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH Industrial Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

