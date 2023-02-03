CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $62.75. 2,201,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,226. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 606.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

