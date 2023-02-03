Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.96 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion. Clorox also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

