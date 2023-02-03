Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.96-7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.08 billion. Clorox also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $137.54.

NYSE:CLX traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,161. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.99.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

