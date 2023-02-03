Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 500,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

