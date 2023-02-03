Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $108.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.72, but opened at $60.05. Clearfield shares last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 226,586 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.