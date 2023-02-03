Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Clearfield updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

CLFD traded down $7.78 on Friday, hitting $62.94. 1,529,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,625. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $957.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.32.

CLFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

