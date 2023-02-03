Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Clearfield updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Clearfield Trading Down 10.0 %

Clearfield stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. 1,493,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,072. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clearfield by 66.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clearfield by 96.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clearfield by 55.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

