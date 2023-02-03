Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52.

Clearfield Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.72. 824,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,987. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearfield by 8.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

