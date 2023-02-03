Citigroup Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $293.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $280.00 to $293.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.55.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $257.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,224 shares of company stock worth $10,655,904 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 434,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after buying an additional 401,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.