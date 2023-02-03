Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1 %

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.