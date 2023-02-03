Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

