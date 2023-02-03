Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Shares Up 7.1%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 5,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 46,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Cipherloc Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

