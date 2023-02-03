Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.90. Cielo shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 432,651 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CIOXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Cielo Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.95.
Cielo Increases Dividend
Cielo Company Profile
Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.
