Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.90. Cielo shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 432,651 shares traded.

CIOXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.35%.

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

