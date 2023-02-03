CIBC Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$28.00

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.69.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

ACQ traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$20.76 and a one year high of C$36.50. The firm has a market cap of C$754.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.47.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56.

About AutoCanada

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.