CIBC Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$28.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.69.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

ACQ traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$20.76 and a one year high of C$36.50. The firm has a market cap of C$754.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

