Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Trading 4.7% Higher on Earnings Beat

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $84.36 and last traded at $83.56. 174,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,374,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.81.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.