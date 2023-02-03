Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.97-$3.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 4.7 %

CHD stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. 174,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,467. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $1,595,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $184,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 335,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.