Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

