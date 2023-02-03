Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $258.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Chubb by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

