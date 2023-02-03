Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 7.2% Higher

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.89. 657,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,524,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chindata Group

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,731,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after buying an additional 1,985,521 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 278,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,435,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

