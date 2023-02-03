China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
