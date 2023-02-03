China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

