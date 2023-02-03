Chia (XCH) Price Tops $44.76 on Major Exchanges

Chia (XCH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $44.76 or 0.00190328 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $286.25 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.82 or 0.28656403 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00465844 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,395,190 coins and its circulating supply is 6,395,006 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.