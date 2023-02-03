Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,344,000 after acquiring an additional 592,981 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.52. 2,096,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,633. The company has a market cap of $329.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,792 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,757. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

